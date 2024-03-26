Farm Online
Home/Beef

More than a hundred cattle deaths on live-ex ship to Indonesia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 26 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file photo of Australian cattle destined for Indonesia.
A file photo of Australian cattle destined for Indonesia.

Live cattle suppliers are frantically trying to piece together news that more than a hundred cattle have died on a ship that left Darwin, destined for Indonesia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.