Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

CO2: too much in atmosphere, too little for industry

By Ken Wilcock
March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CO2: too much in atmosphere, too little for industry
CO2: too much in atmosphere, too little for industry

IT is a strange contradiction. While the world subjects itself to all manner of strategies to limit or contain CO2 emissions in order to combat global warming, consumers around the world are facing food and beverage shortages on supermarket shelves because of insufficient food-grade CO2 to meet industry needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.