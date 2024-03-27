Quality Western Downs country for breeders, backgrounders for sale

Prime Western Downs breeding and backgrounding property Croydon Park is estimated to carry 600 breeders or 900 adult cattle equivalents.
Offered by the Curr family, the 2498 hectare (6173 acre) property in three freehold titles near Meandarra is well located to feedlots, has a guaranteed water supply, and an established forage cropping program.
There is currently 350ha (865 acres) planted with forage crops with the area able to be expanded to 1200ha (2965 acres).
LAWD director Simon Cudmore said 10 of Australia's top 25 feedlots were situated within a 150km radius of Croydon Park.
"There's no shortage of marketing options for this great beef backgrounding operation," Mr Cudmore said.
The well watered property has access to a flowing bore that supplies tanks and troughs as well as 10 dams.
The reliable average annual rainfall is 572mm (22.5 inches).
Productive pasture species include buffel and Rhodes grass, purple pigeon, bambatsi and bluegrass as well as native legumes, which complement the dryland cropping on the mostly grey, self-mulching, cracking clay soils.
Croydon Park is divided into 14 main paddocks with a laneway system servicing the centrally located cattle yards. There is also 9.5km of exclusion fencing on the boundary.
Other infrastructure includes a four bedroom timber homestead, three silos, and a machinery shed, and a three stand shearing shed with power, and an airstrip.
The property is 84km from Miles, 141km from St George and 175km from Dalby, a key business centre offering retail, financial, medical and agricultural services as well as education.
Croydon Park is being sold through an expressions of interest process through LAWD, which closes on May 3.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, LAWD.
