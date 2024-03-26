Farm Online
Home/News

AAM finalises 34,000 acre Sunshine Farms sale

March 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cotton growing at Bergen Park, one of the Sunshine Farms properties in the Lachlan Valley. Picture supplied
Cotton growing at Bergen Park, one of the Sunshine Farms properties in the Lachlan Valley. Picture supplied

AAM has completed the sale of its 14,074 hectare (34,778 acre) Sunshine Farms properties in NSW's Lachlan Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.