Neat cropping and grazing farm on the market near Ararat

A neat cropping/grazing farm near Ararat in Victoria could be split up if the property sale goes that way.
Cunnagher, in the Willaura North/Maroona area, offers in total 317 hectares (783 acres) of quality cropping and grazing country in the west.
The farm is split by a gravel road which allows agents to offer the western portion (171ha, 423 acres) and the eastern portion (146ha, 361 acres).
The property is being offered for sale by expressions of interest closing on Thursday, April 18 as a whole or as these two separate contingent assets.
Located about 20 minutes from Ararat and 10 minutes from Moyston, the property is well suited to a variety of farming pursuits such as winter crops, cereal, oilseed, legumes.
Currently running sheep, agents suggest it would also make a productive cattle enterprise.
The farm is considered 85 per cent arable with rolling hill country rising from gentle to rising undulations.
The soils are well drained to several water courses with good shelter belts.
Soil types vary from deep red loams on the north east, to grey loams on the south west.
Agents say the external fencing is in good condition with reliable surface dams for stock water, and the possibility of pipeline water in the future.
Farm improvements include three silo's and an older set of cattle yards.
The property is well located to processing facilities, including grain receivals at Willaura, Lake Bolac and Lakaput.
Agents say immediate access is possible for the successful buyer to plant this season's crop..
For more information contact Michael Fratin from Elders Real Estate on 0409 18472.
