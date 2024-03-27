Sinclair Hill to sell the last of his Queensland properties

Sinclair Hill is set to sell the last of his Queensland properties with the listing of the exclusion fenced 40,236 hectare (99,425 acre) Boanbirra aggregation.
The veteran grazier has listed his three property aggregation located 55km south west of Bollon in South West Queensland comprising of Boanbirra, Fernlee and Donna Downs, which feature an extensive watering system, secure fencing and productive pastures.
The aggregation is also being offered with the option to buy 10,000 Dorper ewes, existing plant and machinery and commercial quantities of feral goats.
Mr Hill's Queensland holdings included Newstead, Ilfracombe; Babbiloora, Tambo; Redford and Tooloombilla, Mitchell; Hoganthulla, Augathella; Winneba, Taylors Plains and Juandah Downs, Mungallala; Spring Creek, Bollon; and Bridgeman Downs, Roma.
The 16 property portfolio also included the NSW properties Berwicks, Willow Tree and Terlings and Dundenoon near Moree, which are currently held by Mr Hill's daughter Carina and husband Ed Shannon.
A skilled horseman and renowned 10 goal polo player who schooled King Charles III in the finer points of the game, Mr Hill has spent a lifetime buying prime grazing properties and developing them through improvements to water, fencing and stock feed.
Mr Hill was educated at The King's School, Parramatta and at the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester, England. He played polo representing England in France, Argentina and America, and continued to play polo on his return to Australia for a number of years.
The 89 year said the introduction of exclusion fencing, capped bore water and Dorper sheep has revolutionised grazing in western areas.
"I will be 90 in October and I look forward to seeing what the next generation of my family can achieve," Mr Hill said.
The Boanbirra aggregation was developed from a cattle breeding and fattening enterprise into a large Dorper prime lamb business.
The aggregation has previously run 2000 breeder cows and a portion is currently running agistment cattle.
The well watered country is currently carrying a huge body of feed following excellent rain.
The open and semi-open country is timbered with brigalow, gidgee, coolibah, box and wilga.
The Boanbirra aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process through LAWD, which closes on May 8.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.