Biosecurity protection levy passes House of Representatives

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 27 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 2:35pm
New biosecurity levy has passed the lower house.
Legislation for a new biosecurity protection levy on farmers passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday despite failing to gain the support of the Coalition, the Greens and key crossbenchers who voted against the controversial legislation.

