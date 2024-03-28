Farm Online
Home/Beef

How molasses lick blocks can help beat livestock methane emissions

March 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New research is investigating how lick blocks can help reduce methane emissions from livestock.
New research is investigating how lick blocks can help reduce methane emissions from livestock.

Specially formulated molasses lick blocks are being investigated as a potential solution to reducing methane emissions from livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.