Lives and limbs: Why safer work practices need extra focus

An important partnership aimed at saving lives and limbs through raising awareness of farming risks and promoting safer work practices has been developed between WFI Insurance and Farmsafe Australia.
Farmsafe Australia is a nont-for-profit organisation committed to improving the wellbeing and productivity of Australian agriculture, generating awareness and resources to help farmers be proactive with safe work practices and to better inform decision making.
The partnership will see WFI Insurance take on the role of ambassador for Farmsafe Australia and sponsor the highly regarded annual Safer Farms Report.
The next report to be published in line with National Farm Safety week 'In Safe Hands' on July 14-20.
Farmsafe Australia chair Felicity Richards said WFI's personal relationship model was a benefit to the partnership, with WFI representatives set to deliver vital safety information to clients first-hand when visiting farms.
"Farmers work in the elements, with large animals, chemicals, machinery and heavy loads," Ms Richards said.
"Their work can be remote and solitary, with farmers often unaware of the significant risks they are exposed to.
"Together, WFI Insurance and Farmsafe can help farmers mitigate those risks and return home safely every day."
Executive general manager Andrew Beer said the partnership was in line with WFI Insurance's stated purpose "to make your world a safer place".
"We have a shared ambition, to protect the safety and wellbeing of farmers and their farms," Mr Beer said.
"As an insurer, we unfortunately see the devastating outcomes when care and caution isn't exercised on farms.
"People don't intend or expect for incidents to happen, but things can quickly go wrong.
"The importance of education and raising risk awareness can't be underestimated in saving lives and preventing injuries."
The Farmsafe Australia network grew out the establishment of a number of locally based farm safety action groups and state Farmsafe Committees in the late 1980s.
Today, Farmsafe Australia is the national entity connecting state farming organisations, peak commodity bodies, influential advocacy bodies and other groups that share a common interest in agricultural health and safety.
