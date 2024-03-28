Farm Online
Lives and limbs: Why safer work practices need extra focus

March 28 2024 - 1:00pm
WFI Insurance has joined forces with Farmsafe Australia to promote safer work practices on farms. Picture supplied
An important partnership aimed at saving lives and limbs through raising awareness of farming risks and promoting safer work practices has been developed between WFI Insurance and Farmsafe Australia.

