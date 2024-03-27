Farm Online
Senate to scrutinise Great Artesian Basin carbon capture proposal

By Jason Gregory
March 28 2024 - 6:48am
The Great Artesian Basin supports many farmers, communities and businesses through regional Australia.
A Senate Inquiry has been called into a controversial pilot proposal to store waste carbon dioxide in the Great Artesian Basin by the Carbon Transport and Storage Corporation - a subsidiary of multinational mining giant Glencore.

