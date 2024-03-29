Handy reward for owner of small farm block near Sale

There has been a handy reward for the owner of a little irrigated farm block west of Sale in Victoria's Gippsland.
A buyer has paid $1.5 million for a lush 53 hectare (131 acre) block - a $11,450 per acre payday.
Although there was no home on the Sale-Heyfield Road block, it was attractive as handy additional land for neighbouring farmers.
It comes with good pastures and a solid farming history.
Sale's annual average rainfall is around 600mm.
Its water was a key selling point - 132 megalitres of high reliable Macalister Irrigation District water plus 62 megalitres of low reliability water.
About 12km from Sale, the block was also marketed as a possible lifestyle opportunity with several possible home sites on the block plus two road frontages.
The "improvements" feature were the well-built stockyards and machinery shed.
Its lure as an add-on irrigation block was its quality fencing, central laneway and shelter belts.
The little block at Fulham was sold by Gippsland Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.