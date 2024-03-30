King Valley beauty judged to be in 'tip top' shape for sale

A well-established farming property in the King Valley near Benalla has been listed for private sale for above $2 million.
Springbank takes in 126 hectares (312 acres) across three titles and features an historic timber homestead dating back more than a century.
The land area also includes a further 24ha of government leasehold for roads and reserves.
The high rainfall property (annual average about 700mm) is about 30km east of Benalla or less than 20km south of Glenrowan on the Hume Freeway.
An Angus herd of more than 80 cattle has been run across the farm in recent years with heifers retained as self replacement breeders and steer calves sold.
The current owner moved with her husband to the block from Melbourne in 1999 in search of a rural lifestyle.
"Springbank at Hansonville has realised all our plans, and we were both able to extend our professional careers in medical services and teaching in the north east district," she said.
While the vendor has successfully run the property single handedly in recent times after the passing of her husband, she now wishes to downsize locally to a smaller property.
The property is subdivided into six paddocks and agents from Elders Real Estate say the boundary fencing is of high quality and the internal fences is also in good shape, having all been replaced in the past five years.
They say the grazing operation has been conservatively managed and could be expanded under a more "active management plan".
Farm improvements include steel cattle yards, crush and loading race.
Soils across the property are rich red loam soils and the vendor said "only recently a local agronomist was engaged to undertake a soil survey".
"The outcome was that our soils were judged in tip top condition with no treatments or additives recommended," the vendor said.
Brown Brothers' premium Banksdale vineyard to the south is separated from Springbank by one other farm property.
Other improvements include a large storage and 18m by 7m machinery shed.
That big shed It partly encloses the original dairy on the property.
There is also a chicken shed and both are both situated in an attractive and fenced homestead block including an original olive tree orchard and fruit trees.
Water security is provided from two large dams and the seasonal Factory Creek.
There is an electric submerged pump equipped bore (33 metres) which pumps a high dinking quality water which supplies the homestead, garden uses and a reticulated stock water system.
The original part of the home dates to 1909 and now provides three large bedrooms, a central bathroom, an office, and a study.
The extensive addition includes a large living area, kitchen and dining..
As part of the building works the original portion of the homestead had its roof replaced
Elders Real Estate's Wangaratta manager Michael Everard said Springbank scored strongly on its features, lifestyle appeal and farming potential.
"Since it is based on a belt of rich and reliable red loam soils, in a very reliable rainfall district, there is scope to expand the existing 80 Angus cow breeding operation or to diversify into another activity," Mr Everard said.
"The Springbank homestead offers every convenience for a modern comfortable rural living experience."
"I consider that Springbank will be an ideal buy for a farming couple, or ones seeking to embark on a self- sufficient agribusiness and really enjoy an outstanding lived experience."
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0408 653161.
