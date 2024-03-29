Getting animal welfare right is key to industry future | Opinion

One of the key policies Labor took to the last Federal election was the development of a renewed Australian Animal Welfare Strategy (AAWS).
The agriculture minister, Senator Murray Watt, now has that work underway.
Renewing the AAWS provides the opportunity to ensure Australia has in place a national, transparent, sustainable welfare system that is evidence-based and science-driven.
Animals are important for Australia socially, culturally, and economically. They are our companions, providers of assistance, and contributors to health and ecological well-being.
But importantly our livestock industries underpin food security for around 60 million people in Australia and in over 100 countries that Australia exports meat, fibre, and coproducts too.
Animal and animal-related industries generate billions of dollars of economic activity and hundreds of thousands of jobs across rural, regional, and urban Australia.
Many welfare improvements also increase the productivity and profitability of livestock production.
For example, training programs to improve handling techniques have improved milk and meat yields and quality in cattle and litter sizes in pigs.
Low stress handling and slaughter practices that maintain glycogen levels can help improve the quality of meat.
Other welfare attributes that improve livestock productivity and are essential for good livestock production processes include good housing, nutrition, and protection from diseases.
Another simple but useful measure of welfare is mortality rates - high death rates are certainly not ethically acceptable, but also not a good fit with productivity.
There is also a very strong link between good animal welfare and industry profitability, where improvements in animal welfare can contribute to improved competitiveness and community acceptance of livestock animal welfare arrangements.
This can lead to better domestic and export market access, higher prices, and enhanced long-term sustainability.
Producers also have an incentive to improve animal welfare to meet changing consumer demands for higher welfare products.
The challenge for the Government through this process is to determine the level of farm-to-fork animal welfare that provides the highest net benefits to the community as a whole.
While ethical considerations are important it is critical that the National Animal Welfare Strategy is based on credible science and real-life experience.
Animal Activists groups such as Animals Australia cannot have a role in developing Australia's animal feed policy, its website states that a transformation of global food systems to a plant-based diet is central to achieving Animals Australia's vision of a "kinder and more compassionate world for all living beings."
But that is not compatible with the objectives underpinning the development of a national animal welfare regime.
It is important that factual (scientific and economic) considerations are separated from emotional judgements about what is appropriate (ethics) and that an effective governance framework is in place for this to occur.
Troy Setter is the CEO of the Consolidated Pastoral Company.
