Getting animal welfare right is key to industry future | Opinion

By Troy Setter, Consolidated Pastoral Company
March 30 2024 - 6:30am
LiveCorp chair and CPC chief executive officer Troy Setter. Picture Shan Goodwin.
One of the key policies Labor took to the last Federal election was the development of a renewed Australian Animal Welfare Strategy (AAWS).

