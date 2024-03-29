Strategically located irrigation with 312 megalitres of water | Video

Molevale is a strategically located horticulture, fodder, and livestock operation strategically situated on the Bruxner Way, 56km west of Tenterfield.
Offered by the multi-generational Policaro family, the productive 142 hectare (350 acre) property enjoys an excellent reputation for its quality produce and livestock.
Molevale features rich alluvial river flats, of which about 49ha (120 acres) is cultivated, with further areas able to be farmed.
The property has a five span centre pivot irrigator as well as a solid set irrigation system, which delivers water to two lucerne paddocks.
The property also features an attractive 312 megalitre WAL.
The system is said to be able to be readily enhanced with a concept plan developed for two additional pivot sites.
Improvements include an air-conditioned four bedroom, two bathroom main residence with an office, a two bedroom, two bathroom plus office residence with an outdoor entertaining area, and a two bedroom cottage.
There are also two hay sheds, a chemical shed, three machinery/chemical shed and undercover storage, and cattle yards equipped with a crush.
The picturesque property is framed on its northern edge by well grassed traprock hills.
The southern and western boundaries are formed by a 2km frontage to the Mole River.
The well located property is also only 10km from Glen Lyon Dam, one of Southern Queensland's premier fishing destinations.
Molevale will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tenterfield on April 19.
