Farm Online
Home/News

Impressive Kungurri Springs sold soon after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mount Charlton property Kungurri Springs sold soon after auction. Picture supplied
Mount Charlton property Kungurri Springs sold soon after auction. Picture supplied

The 413 hectare (1021 acre) Mount Charlton property Kungurri Springs has sold soon after Ray White Rural auction held on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.