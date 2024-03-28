Farm Online
Home/News

Resumption of China wine trade "imminent": PM

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated March 28 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has seemingly popped the cork on China dropping the crippling sanctions it placed on Australian wine exports four years ago

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.