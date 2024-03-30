Farm Online
Home/News

Allendale presents as a lifestyle property with income potential

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 30 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Allendale presents as a productive 79 hectare property offering both lifestyle and income potential. Picture supplied
Allendale presents as a productive 79 hectare property offering both lifestyle and income potential. Picture supplied

Allendale presents as a productive 79 hectare (195 acre) property offering both lifestyle and income potential.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.