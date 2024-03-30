Allendale presents as a lifestyle property with income potential

Allendale presents as a productive 79 hectare (195 acre) property offering both lifestyle and income potential.
The impressive property, which dates back to the 1800s, is located on the Southern Tablelands about a 10 minute drive east of Gunning and an hour from Canberra.
Allendale features a three bedroom 1940s-era double-brick Bungalow-style homestead with polished timber floors, fireplaces, and expansive living spaces, a feature bay window to take in the views, an elegant dining room and office.
The air-conditioned home is at the end of a 1km graded driveway and is set in well-established gardens.
There is also a tennis court, dressage arena, and an orchard with a variety of fruit trees.
Other improvements on the property include an American barn and stable complex, steel cattle yards, a shearing shed and 72,500 litres of rain water storage.
The property's agricultural potential is further enhanced by eight well fenced paddocks and six dams,
The property is currently running 20 Angus cows with 18 calves.
A comprehensive Landcare strategy has been implemented on Allendale, that has included of areas of improved pasture, tree plantings and strategic fencing.
Owners Andrew and Kay Hull have relocated to be closer to family, and say their time at Allendale has been rewarding.
"We have enjoyed eight glorious years at Allendale," Mrs Hull said.
"We love the rural lifestyle, our beautiful neighbours, and the warm embrace of the Gunning community."
Allendale is on the market with a price guide of $1.85 million.
