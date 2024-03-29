Farm Online
New plans to protect bilbies from extinction

By Nyibol Gatluak
March 29 2024 - 5:00pm
The bilby is facing a major risk of extinction because of introduced predators. (HANDOUT/MINISTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER TANYA PLIBERSEK)
Bilbies once inhabited two-thirds of Australia, but that has dwindled to just 15 per cent - mostly in central Australia.

