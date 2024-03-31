Asahi barley program celebrated

A landmark barley partnership between Australian barley growers and Asahi Beverages, the owner of Australia's most famous brewery, Carlton and United, has been celebrated.
Growers met up at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium to recognise the 40,000 tonnes of malt barley used by CUB to brew more than 300 million litres of beer at the company's landmark Abbotsford brewery.
The farmers, primarily from Victoria, were invited to enjoy dinner and beers brewed with their own barley.
Asahi Beverages Group chief executive Amanda Sellers said the company loved working with Australian barley.
"It is a privilege to have access to the barley, which is among the world's best," she said.
"Our relationship with our farming partners and rural communities is extremely important and we wanted to thank them by sharing a meal, a beer and a few stories.
"We elevated our partnership with farmers three years ago when we launched the Victorian Barley Program."
"Our direct relationship with growers helps ensure we only use the best barley."
She said Asahi loved the program as it allowed them clear oversight of the growing process and the ability to trace the barley back to a paddock level.
From the grower perspective she said the arrangement gave them the confidence and financial security to invest in new technology and make improvements in farming sustainability and efficiency.
"This procurement model is a win for Asahi Beverages, a win for beer lovers and a win for farmers and their communities."
