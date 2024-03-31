Full quail season will open in Victoria from Saturday

Victorian hunters will have access to a full quail season from Saturday.
After reducing the season to 35 days last year, the Victorian government has announced the stubble quail season will run this year from April 6 through to June 30.
In season 2022, the season ran from April 2 through to June 30.
The bag limit is 20 birds per day.
The heat has been on recreational hunting on Victoria since a parliamentary inquiry into the state's Native Bird Hunting Arrangements in 2023 called for bans on duck and quail shooting.
The government rejected the inquiry's recommendations with fierce lobbying from several unions to continue with the sport.
"Duck hunting is a legitimate activity ... it supports regional communities and economies," Victorian Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos said.
The Game Management Authority estimates around 150,000 stubble quail are harvested each year, predominantly on private property in stubble paddocks and grasslands.
The duck hunting season will open on Wednesday, April 10 and continue to June 5.
There are daily bag limits of six birds for 2024.
This year will be the last season lead shot will be allowed for quail hunting.
This was one finding of the parliamentary inquiry the government supported.
Changes to duck and stubble quail hunting arrangements, including to regulations, will be introduced from 2025.
The use of electronic quail callers will again be prohibited this season.
"Given how effective quail callers are, their use could pose the risk of overharvesting if it became widespread," the government's Game Management Authority has said.
Hunters have been reminded to seek permission from the landowner or land manager when hunting on private property.
Hunters are also required to immediately recover downed game birds and salvage at least the breast meat.
South Australia is opening its quail season from Saturday, April 27 through to 28 July 28.
Bag limits have been set at 15.
Permits are required in both states.
In Victoria, the proposed changes to duck and quail hunting will be rolled out out for public consultation this year.
They will include Improving hunters' knowledge and skill by making education and training for hunters mandatory, implementing the Waterfowl Wounding Reduction Action Plan, to reduce the risk of wounding, more penalties for breaking the rules and more recognition of Traditional Owners' knowledge of hunting and land management.
From 2025, duck hunting season settings will be determined using a new "Adaptive Harvest Management" model.
