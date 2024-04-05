Risk and reward the life of adventurous breeding

Some of Cattle King's impressive progeny were Kyabra Precious, Champion three year old Working Stockhorse Filly at the Australian National Championships in 1982, the Australian Record Sale Price for an Australian Stockhorse Female at Auction with Kyabra Lady Jane at $11,700 in 1982, which stood for many years, and Kyabra Lady Diana, along with many other successful progeny, whose bloodlines continue to this very day, such as Cattle Baron; Bob Palmer's Cattle King mare, Monkey Creek Fable, who won drafts all around the country, including the World Championship Campdraft at Sydney Royal Easter Show, and Julia Kopfel's Kyabra Elegance, who won showjumping and dressage events in Sydney.