Spilsbury farms deliver excellent sheep, cattle production | Video

Spilsbury Family Farms is 2099 hectares (5185 acres) of high yielding New England sheep and cattle country located in the highly regarded Wandsworth district north west of Guyra.
Put together by well known Elders agent, the late Frank Spilsbury, starting in 1975, the well watered New England aggregation comprises of Wiluna, Keston, Strabanne, Greenbank and Warrawee.
Spilsbury Family Farms is being offered through an expressions of interest process as a whole on a walk in, walk out basis; bare; or as individual holdings.
Wiluna covers 537ha (1328 acres) and has a stated carrying capacity of up to 6000 DSE and is currently running mainly cattle with some sheep.
The mostly arable undulating to flat country has rich black to red basalt soils, loam on basalt and some granite outcrops. The property also has about 167ha of creek flats.
Wiluna is divided into 21 paddocks with pastures including fescue, phalaris, cocksfoot, red, white clovers and rye grasses.
Improvements include a two stand shearing shed and machinery shed, a workshop, machinery shed, steel cattle yards and a three bedroom home.
Keston and Greenbank are a combined 1164ha (2876 acres) and have a capacity of up to 8600 DSE.
The well watered country features undulating red and black basalt soils, fine loamy granite and soft loamy trap soils and is about 80pc arable.
There are three sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, a machinery shed, and a silo.
Strabanne is 396ha (978 acres) of flat to slightly undulating country with mostly fine, loamy granite soils with a small area of trap country.
The mostly arable country with a 3420 DSE carrying capacity has 12 paddocks with water supplied from 11 dams.
Improvements include a three stand shearing shed and sheep yards.
Warrawee 1.47ha (3.63 acres) and has a renovated three bedroom, two bathroom cottage, lifestyle machinery and storage shed, double garage, stables, and an older garage.
Spilsbury Family Farms is being sold by Elders through an expressions of interest process that closes on May 1.
Contact Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, and Mark Atkin, 0455 310 657, Elders Rural Services Australia.
