Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CH4 Global is behind an seaweed-based cattle feed supplement, Methane Tamer. File photo.
CH4 Global is behind an seaweed-based cattle feed supplement, Methane Tamer. File photo.

Time's tick for Methane Tamer

Time magazine has named the business behind South Australia's new methane reducing seaweed farming and stockfeed ventures as one of America's top 250 green technology companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.