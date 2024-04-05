Agribusiness buzz in brief

Time magazine has named the business behind South Australia's new methane reducing seaweed farming and stockfeed ventures as one of America's top 250 green technology companies.
CH4 Global is producing the seaweed-based cattle feed supplement, Methane Tamer, which cuts enteric methane emissions by up to 90 per cent.
The Time distinction comes just weeks after CH4 Global completed the first commercial deliveries of Methane Tamer to cattle feedlot at Warnertown, south of Port Pirie.
In January, the company began building the world's first commercial-scale facility for growing Asparagopsis seaweed.
It already has seaweed growing sites at Arno Bay and Lonsdale in SA, and Bluff and Bream Bay in New Zealand.
CH4 Global, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Nevada, is encouraging the US Congress to pass the Innovative FEED Act, which would streamline the process for bringing the asparagopsis feed supplement to the American market.
Time's inaugural GreenTech rankings evaluated more than 4600 companies on their positive environmental impact, financial strength and innovative ability.
Polish researchers believe the plant-based burgers, pizzas and other meal lines sold by fast food restaurants world-wide are no healthier than their traditional meat-based alternatives.
Results from a study of 1868 meals served by 10 quick service restaurant chains in Australia, North America, Britain and Europe were published in the journal, Nutrition, comparing the calorie count, allergens, nutrients, fibre and salt in each meal.
The Poznan University of Medical Sciences research found plant-based alternatives sourced from the same fast food chain and country had no distinguishable health benefits over the meat-based meals they compared with.
On average, plant-based meals had less protein and sodium and contained more carbohydrates and sugar than meaty meals, and did not have fewer calories.
The study concluded choosing plant-based substitutes from fast food restaurants essentially involved trading protein-derived calories for those derived from carbohydrates.
A new hemp project using industrial cannabis crops to make sustainable building materials is being launched in the NSW Murray River forest town of Barham, between Swan Hill and Echuca.
Murray Industrial Hemp is promoting employment of 15-plus people, diversified crop options for farmers and improved water use efficiency for the irrigation sector if the initiative can garner enough local support and investors.
The company wants to make hemp-based "hempcrete" bricks and panels offering superior alternatives to conventional building materials due to their carbon-storing properties, thermal and acoustic insulation qualities and minimal environmental footprint.
Murray Industrial Hemp held farmer and investor briefing sessions this week to outline its plan to bring economic and environmental benefits to the Barham community.
"This is more than just a manufacturing project; it's about revitalising the Barham region," said builder, Joe D'Alo, who owns The Hemp Building Company and is key partner in Murray Industrial Hemp.
"Our goal is to assist mainstream builders to seamlessly integrate hemp building products into their standard building process."
The National Farmers Federation is flagging the date for its 2024 Leaders' Summit - Wednesday, August 21 - at the National Library of Australia in Canberra.
The Leaders' Summit is an invitation-only event for 200 senior agribusiness, political and industry leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the sector.
The summit promotes ideas which could progress agriculture and regional Australia, and facilitate engagement between senior industry and political leaders.
This year's program from 11am to 5pm will highlight how diverse thinking can shape the farm sector's future in a range of areas including: sustainability; people and communities; innovation; risk management; and market access.
It will be followed by a cocktail function until 7pm.
Big rural retailing group, CRT, has announced a $90,000 partnership with national mental health charity, TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter).
TIACS' free phone and text service offers mental health support to Australia's blue-collar community, from tradies and truckies to rural communities and people working in agriculture.
The CRT partnership marks TIACS's first platinum alliance with an Australian rural retail business.
The service provides a one-off chats, or ongoing counselling sessions, without a GP referral.
"TIACS removes the physical and financial barriers that prevent rural communities from accessing the kind of professional support they need to better handle the challenges life throws at all of us," said co-chief executive officer, Jason Banks.
"Our vision is to be the mental health support service that people tell their mates about."
With more than 290 stores across Australia, CRT acknowledged the important role agricultural service providers have in raising awareness of mental health services to communities, said Rebecca Gay, the head of independents at Nutrien Ag Solutions, CRT's parent company.
The SunRice Group's Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship for female students has gone to joint winners in 2024 - Ava Christie from Albury and Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein.
The 10-year-old scholarship pays up to $10,000 a year to support both women in their university studies.
Ms Fitzpatrick is in her second year of a Bachelor of Business Majoring in Agribusiness and Finance at La Trobe University, while Ms Christie is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons), at the University of Tasmania.
SunRice Group Chairman Mr Laurie Arthur said both showed a commitment to the rice industry and their communities through different pathways
"Ava, whilst not growing up on a farm, is passionate about resource management, sustainability, pest management, and genetics - and applying each of these to rice growing," he said.
"Hope's vision is to pursue an agricultural profession within her home region of the Riverina."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.