Variable rainfall patterns set to persist

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
March was a remarkable month as far as rainfall patterns in Australia were concerned. The country was divided, with well above average to near record falls in the north, especially in the Northern Territory and Queensland, while well below average rainfall to near record lows were a feature in the south - south east Australia and Victoria. NSW was in between with variable falls but generally a little drier than normal.

