Variable rainfall patterns set to persist

Variable rainfall patterns are favoured to persist in the coming months with the likelihood that by the end of May, most parts of eastern and north east Australia will have had at least average autumn rainfall but in the south, falls could still be patchy and variable. Below average falls would normally be associated with a decaying El Nino but because of the complication this year with the warmer than normal sea surface temperatures around continental Australia and especially in the Coral and Tasman seas, then variable rainfalls have become the slightly favoured scenario. It is almost impossible to predict exactly which areas will be "favoured" by this variability and which areas will miss out.