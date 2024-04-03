Farm Online
Big budget desal plant mothballed for another year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 3 2024 - 11:00am
With yet more flooding across the state in the past year, the government does not need any water from the expensive desalinisation plant.
The big-budget Victorian Desalinisation Plant will stay idle for another year.

