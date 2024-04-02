Review of SA dairy effluent code of practice under way

The ever-evolving nature of dairy farming in South Australia has prompted a revision of the industry's Code of Practice for milking shed effluent.
Environment Protection Authority's David Palmer said the revision started mid last year, with the intensification of dairies and increased use of feedpads in the spotlight.
"The current CoP is only eight pages long, it's pretty succinct," he said.
"We want to make some improvements, but also bring it in line with national guidelines.
"Any changes to the CoP will go through the consultation process, which will involve the SA Dairyfarmers' Association, DairySA, Dairy Australia, and all the relevant stakeholders, while farmers will also be able to see what is getting put forward.
"We expect consultation to start this time next year."
Mr Palmer advised DairySA Central Conference attendees to get good advice from experienced consultants to ensure any development plans met with the CoP.
"The planning process can be very convoluted," he said.
"By the time it gets to the EPA, if there is any shortcomings, a RFI [request for further information] can mean delays for the applicant.
"We recommend getting the EPA involved early, so we can set you on the right path."
