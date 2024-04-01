Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wage and energy bills prompt 'cost-of-trading crisis'

By Tess Ikonomou
April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The business lobby says the economic conditions have pushed retailers into a cost-of-trading crisis. (Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS)
The business lobby says the economic conditions have pushed retailers into a cost-of-trading crisis. (Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS)

High wages bills and energy costs have created a "cost-of-trading crisis," the retail lobby warns as it urges the federal government to provide relief for businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.