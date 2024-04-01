Pamaroo delivers 11,000 acres of high performance bullock country

Maranoa property Pameroo is 4477 hectares (11,058 (acres) of prime brigalow, bottle tree and belah country.
Located 65km north of Roma, the grazing homestead perpetual lease has large volumes of buffel grass with areas of improved pasture including purple pigeon, Rhodes grass and green panic.
There are small areas of pine and box country on the northern end, which is also well established with buffel.
Pamaroo was largely farmed during development leaving a legacy of open, clean paddocks ideally suited to producing bullocks.
Some 98 per cent of the property is shown as category X on Queensland Government vegetation map.
Pamaroo is fenced into 19 paddocks and is described as an easy to run operation. The government maintained Wild Dog Barrier Fence forms part of the boundary.
There are two sets of yards, positioned at both the northern and southern ends of the holding.
The well watered property has 23 dams and troughs as well as numerous gullies that provide seasonal watering points. There are also three bores, two of which are in use.
Structural improvements include a 16x12m machinery shed, workshop, car shed, and a second four bay shed.
Pamaroo has a four bedroom weatherboard home set in established gardens, plus a shed for cars and small machinery shed.
There is also a second four bedroom home and a four bedroom demountable with a kitchen and large deck area with an undercover area for a table.
There is also an old sheering shed and quarters.
Marketing agent Carl Warren, TopX said Pamaroo was in an extremely tightly held district that had a solid reputation for reliability.
"This property has an array of undulating hills and sweet flats," Mr Warren said.
"Extensive areas have previously been farmed, leaving wonderfully clean paddocks of rich soils covered in highly productive buffel and improved pastures.
"Pamaroo is a once in a lifetime property not to be missed."
Pamaroo will be auctioned by TopX on April 18.
Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 341, TopX.
