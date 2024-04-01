Woman's lucky escape from last night's storm after falling into drain

A woman had a lucky escape after falling into a flooded stormwater drain in Daylesford last night.
Police said the Daylesford woman, 58, fell down an embankment and into the Raglan Street drain about 8.50pm.
The Victorian town recorded almost 100mm from the storms which are still sweeping across to the east of the state.
Rain totals have varied widely across the north and west of the state in the past 24 hours.
Trentham and Daylesford have recorded the biggest totals so far.
Police said the Daylesford woman was carried "some distance" in the fast-flowing water before coming to a stop in a culvert and managing to grab hold of a metal pole.
After crying for help but not being heard, the fought against the force of the water and climb up the embankment to safety.
She walked to a nearby friend's house where she was treated for only minor cuts and bruises.
It was a wild evening in many areas with roads awash, trees downs and power cut.
Rain totals varied across the state and rain is still falling in some areas as the weather system moves across to Gippsland and the north east.
Around 16mm was about average in the Mallee - Wycheproof has had 20mm.
Stawell had 33mm and Longerenong around 25mm, the same as Horsham while Warracknabeal had 10mm.
There were some bigger totals of 30mm and more across the Grampians, with 50mm in Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.
Coldstream has had 64mm and Mortlake 31mm.
Some Melbourne suburbs had totals of around 70mm.
Redesdale has had 50mm and Shepparton 20mm, Mangalore 30mm.
Kilmore has had 66mm so far.
Warragul has already recorded 60mm and Yanakie 55mm.
