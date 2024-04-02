Farm Online
Productive Minna Billa aggregation to carry 3500 to 4000 cattle

By Mark Phelps
April 3 2024 - 9:00am
The 7473 hectare Minna Billa aggregation is estimated to carry 3500-4000 adult cattle equivalents in most seasons. Picture supplied
The 7473 hectare (18,466 acre) Minna Billa aggregation at Goondiwindi is estimated to carry 3500 to 4000 adult cattle equivalents in most seasons.

