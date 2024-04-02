Productive Minna Billa aggregation to carry 3500 to 4000 cattle

The 7473 hectare (18,466 acre) Minna Billa aggregation at Goondiwindi is estimated to carry 3500 to 4000 adult cattle equivalents in most seasons.
Offered by Fred and Rita Giltrow, the exclusion fenced aggregation is predominantly brigalow melon hole type country that has been selectively cleared, leaving considered shade lines.
Located 75km north of Goondiwindi and 220km west of Toowoomba, the aggregation comprises of Minna Billa and Ballymena and is described as being mosty arable.
About 485ha (1200 acres) is currently used to grow forage crops.
Pastures include buffel, bambatsi, creeping blue and Rhodes grass with native grasses, herbages, medics and prolific clovers in season.
The modern steel cattle yards have an undercover working area and include a six way draft and circular race.
The aggregation is securely watered by a bore that supplies a 560,000 litre storage facilty, which services a tank and trough system. There are also dams and permanent and semi-permanent water holes along a 12km frontage to the Weir River.
Infrastructure includes two homes at Minna Billa set in attractive surrounds, two cottages on Ballymena, sheds, stables, a 22kV solar system, and other station buildings.
Marketing agent Andrew Adcock, Adcock Partners, said the well watered property offered scale, high productive pastures delivering excellent weight gains, and opportunities for increased farming.
"Teamed with its proximity to markets, feedlots and grain terminals, the Minna Billa aggregation presents an attractive purchasing opportunity for both agricultural and grazing enterprises," Mr Adcock said.
"The weight gains produced from this country are testament to the quality of the improved pastures and native species found across the aggregation."
Offers to purchase close with Adcock Partners Property & Livestock on May 24.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners Property & Livestock.
