'Blue chip' farm in the Hindmarsh Valley asking for more than $7.5m

Owners of a large chunk of the choice Hindmarsh Valley on SA's Fleurieu Peninsula are asking for offers above $7.5 million for their blue chip grazing farm.
Bayvista takes in 274 hectares (678 acres) in a direct line between Adelaide and Victor Harbor to put the suggested price above $11,000 per acre.
The property can easily justify the rich price with its prized farm-to-sea location and its versatile agricultural offering.
The valley is 80km from the Adelaide GPO and less than 10km from holiday-friendly Victor Harbor.
Agents suggest the new owners of Bayvista could blend work with pleasure on what they called "blue chip real estate".
Location and views aside, the farm has been well improved as a grazing operation and also comes with two already tenanted homes.
The farm is currently carrying about 140 Angus cattle and their autumn calving progeny plus roughly 200 ewes and offspring.
Agents from Raine and Horne say lighter soils across the property are easy-working with remnant timber left for stock shelter and aesthetics, adding to the land's appeal and potential.
The two title farm is subdivided into 10 well-maintained and fenced paddocks with 11 dams (some spring fed).
A former dairy has been converted to a studio complete with bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.
The two homes were built in the 1950s and 1970s, each with three bedrooms with rural views and sea glimpses.
A large cattle-handling complex has undercover crush, weighing facilities and loading ramp.
Farm improvements also include various hay, machinery and implement sheds and a two-stand shearing shed.
For more information contact Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne on 0427 796144.
