Rural airport looking for a new owner

Wouldn't you like to own an airport if you could?
Now that dream could be a reality as Goulburn Airport is on the market.
The premier general aviation facility, which has been privately owned by Goulburn businessman John Ferrara since 2013, has been listed for expression of interest through Ashby York, Southern Highlands.
When asked why he purchased the airport more than a decade ago, Mr Ferrara said "wouldn't you like to own an airport?"
"You have to do the things you like, I had money invested in the airport and owned land surrounding it since 1991 so I bought it," Mr Ferrara said.
Mr Ferrara said the reason why he was selling the airport and neighbouring land was because he was retiring.
"I've been working all my life and now I want to retire,' he said.
The aviation asset that occupies 118 hectares (291 acres) features a large paved runway alongside a secondary grass runway, accommodating a diverse range of aircraft types including recreational and Civil Aviation Safety Authority controlled craft.
The airport's infrastructure includes a fully operational motel, cafe, training centre, aircraft hangars, and various support facilities, offering investors a comprehensive opportunity in the aviation sector.
Ashby York principal Steven Westlake said there was permission to extend the runway an additional 400 metres, which would take it to 1700m long.
In addition to the airport Mr Westlae said there was adjoining 757ha (1871 acres) for sale, which provided ample space for expansion and development projects.
"This could mean with council permission you could extend the runway up to three kilometres, which would allow Goulburn airport as a freight hub," Mr Westlake said.
The property offers a unique opportunity for potential investors with its SP2 zoning, designating it as a 'special purpose' zone aimed at safeguarding infrastructure and supporting related uses.
An added advantage is the approved 10-lot subdivision adjacent to the taxiway delta, offering block sizes ranging from 520m2 to 1430m2, providing additional avenues for revenue generation and expansion.
The airport has invested in sustainable energy solutions with the installation of hybrid wind and solar-powered street light systems, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.
"We are excited to present Goulburn Airport as a premier investment opportunity in the aviation sector," Mr Westlake said.
"With its strategic location, versatile infrastructure, and development potential, Goulburn Airport is primed for continued success and growth in the regional aviation landscape as well as providing economic regional opportunities for the community."
Current expressions of interest ends mid April 2024.
For inquiries and further information about the sale of Goulburn Airport, interested parties are encouraged to contact Ashby York.
