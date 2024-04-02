Farm Online
Councils call for $250 million disaster mitigation funding boost

By Jason Gregory
April 3 2024
Current funding is "vastly insufficient" for the number of potential mitigation projects across the country according to Australian Local Government Association President Linda Scott.
Funding for disaster mitigation projects has been labelled as "vastly insufficient" by councils pointing to a deluge of knocked-back applications to a key federal government program to make their case.

