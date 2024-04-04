Farm Online
Home/News

Quality cattle property for up to 500 cows and calves | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Lucella is a quality 734 hectare (1814 acre) cattle property in the favoured Garoo district near Tamworth that has carried up to 500 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.