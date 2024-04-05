Strong sale price for SA cropping land

More cropping land at the top of the South Australia's Yorke Peninsula has made a solid selling price.
Kirks, which comprises two large paddocks taking in 215 hectares (530 acres) near Port Broughton has changed hands for $2,650,000.
At that price, the sale achieved $5000 per acre.
The property was sold by Wardle Co. Rural.
Kirks is located 12km northeast of Port Broughton in the upper YP.
Agents said the land was productive and easy working with frontages to Burt Road and North South Road.
It also has easy access to the major grain terminals at Crystal Brook and Port Pirie.
The block was marketed as being an opportunity for farm expansion.
Agents said the farm has been well managed and with a fertiliser program over many years on a three-year rotation.
The property was being offered as a whole or in two contingent lots.
Of the 530 acres, 478 acres were considered arable.
Agents said the land was relatively flat with some sandy ridges and comprised red/brown sandy loam soils suited to a variety of winter crops.
Average annual rainfall was said to be about 325mm.
