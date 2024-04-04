Scale exclusion fenced sheep, goat breeding aggregation | Video

The Neverfail/Wyuna aggregation is a substantial 31,746 hectare (78,444 acre) South West Queensland sheep and goat breeding operation.
Located on Pitherty Road south of Eulo, the property is described as being free from wild dogs and features a 78km boundary exclusion fence with an apron that has been completed in the past five to eight years.
Neverfail and Wyuna are mostly soft red loam country with an abundance of grasses, good stands of edible mulga and about 3240ha (8000 acres) of grey country with grasses and salines.
The aggregation also has extensive Werai Watercourse flood-out country, which most recently flooded in January.
There are seven main paddocks and five holding paddocks with 7/90/30 hinged joint.
The operation is currently carrying about 2000 Dorper ewes plus at least 7000 goats.
There is a new set of centrally located 6000 head capacity Gallagher steel goat/sheep yards.
Neverfail and Wyuna are also described as being suitable for cattle with the installation of a second set of yards.
Water is supplied from four bores, including three flowing bores and one equipped with a solar powered pump, that service more than 30 troughs.
Other improvements include a four bedroom ATCO transportable unit with a steel framed flyover roof and a kitchen/meals area.
Most of the tracks on the aggregation have been graded.
Price expectations are in the $100-plus/acre range.
The Neverfail/Wyuna aggregation will be auctioned on AuctionsPlus on May 8.
Contact Dave Leeds, 0418 594 416, Border Real Estate.
