Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Agtech deal creates global mixed-fleet precision ag platform

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGCO and Trimble have closed a $2 billion deal that has lead to the creation of PTx Trimble. Picture file
AGCO and Trimble have closed a $2 billion deal that has lead to the creation of PTx Trimble. Picture file

An ag tech deal had created an industry-leading, mixed-fleet precision ag platform serving farmers globally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.