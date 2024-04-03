Holstein sashed Sydney Royal interbreed supreme dairy exhibit

Creating history after 50 years of showing at Sydney were five generations of the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys at Westdale, via Tamworth, winning the interbreed group of three females for the ninth time in 11 years, pictured with chair of the cattle committee Michael MacCue, handlers Todd Wilson, David Boyd and Cameron Yarnold, with Vicki, Brian, Sarah, Marlie, Koby and Ella Wilson.