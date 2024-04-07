Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Goat farmer and entrepreneur's brush with Gordon Ramsay

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 8 2024 - 7:09am, first published April 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland goat farmer Karen Lindsay is among the competitors on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Picture supplied Channel Nine.
Queensland goat farmer Karen Lindsay is among the competitors on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Picture supplied Channel Nine.

A role on a reality television show helmed by British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has opened up new opportunities for a Queensland goat farmer and cheesemaker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.