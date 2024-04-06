Allan family put their prized Ovens Valley dairy farm on the market

After about 150 years of ownership, the Allan family is selling their high production dairy farm in the Ovens Valley near Wangaratta.
For four generations the Allan's have worked to improve their Deloraine Dairy Farm at Milawa in Victoria.
Their prized farm takes in 135 hectares (334 acres) of prime floodplain land along the Ovens River valley.
Renowned for its productivity, Deloraine Dairy Farm has the capacity to milk up to 290 dairy cows, with current operations involving 190 cows.
The farm is located on Kerrs Road a few kilometres from Milawa and about 20km southeast of Wangaratta.
The property takes in three contiguous freehold titles with extensive road frontages.
The dairy is equipped with a 20-a-side swing-over system with additional modern milking equipment.
It has two large steel-framed hay sheds capable of storing 500 large bales of hay and silage.
The family has built up extensive water rights over the years.
They include a 286 megalitre extraction licence sourced from on-site excavated plots.
It has groundwater licences, as well as high and low priority irrigation rights totaling 98 and 48 megalitres respectively from Teagarden Creek.
Agents say the "occasional" flooding of the creek provides benefits to the farm "without compromising pasture integrity or farm operations".
Annual average rainfall is 650mm.
Fencing is rate as "fair to good condition".
There are two homes on the farm.
The main residence is a three-bedroom brick veneer house built in 2016.
The original timber homestead has been maintained and expanded over the years and has been used for staff accommodation.
Agents from Elders Real Estate said the sale of Deloraine Dairy Farm coincided with a resurgence in profitability within the dairy industry, coupled with emerging corporate interest in dairy enterprises.
Deloraine Dairy Farm is positioned on prime river flat country with multiple titles and extensive water resources.
Agents say the farm offers significant development potential and diversified enterprise opportunities.
"With a long-term track record of viability, Deloraine Dairy Farm presents an enticing investment opportunity for discerning rural land and farm business buyers," agents said.
No suggested selling price has been provided.
Expressions of interest close on Thursday, May 9.
For more information contact Elders Real Estate agent Michael Everard on 0408 653161.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.