Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers getting negative vibes from Labor's nature-positive reform agenda

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 5 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NFF said while the organisation's consultations with government had so far been "fluid and interactive", it could not predict how the Nature Positive Plan will operate for farmers "until we see the outcomes inked on paper."
The NFF said while the organisation's consultations with government had so far been "fluid and interactive", it could not predict how the Nature Positive Plan will operate for farmers "until we see the outcomes inked on paper."

Farmers say they remain "extremely concerned" that Labor's proposed nature-positive rules could adversely impact agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.