Farmers getting negative vibes from Labor's nature-positive reform agenda

Farmers say they remain "extremely concerned" that Labor's proposed nature-positive rules could adversely impact agriculture.
The National Farmers Federation comments follow West Australian premier Roger Cook reportedly warning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in Canberra last week against adding more layers of green tape and duplication to environmental planning and approval processes.
Meanwhile, NFF president David Jochinke said while the organisation's discussions with government had so far been "fluid and interactive", he could not predict how the Nature Positive Plan would operate "until we see the outcomes inked on paper."
A government spokesperson said it had consulted with more than 100 groups and 2000 individuals - including with the agriculture sector - "over hundreds of hours" on the proposed reforms to the EPBC Act.
However, a series of private meetings Labor held last month in Canberra with several dozen hand-picked stakeholders to discuss the proposed overhaul of national environmental laws in more intricate detail has raised the suspicions of other stakeholders.
Under the mooted NPP changes, legally enforceable National Environmental Standards would be set under which nature must be left in a better state than before it was disturbed by a project, while negative environmental impacts must be balanced with restoration projects elsewhere or financial compensation.
The proposed EPBC changes would be overseen by a new regulator in the federal environmental protection agency and also include significant changes to biodiversity offsetting, threatened species protection and planning and approval processes.
The proposal has also drawn fire from mining companies and the business community suggesting it could impact large infrastructure and housing projects.
Mr Jochinke said any reforms must meet the test of being easily understood, not compromise business as usual farming practice and not set "unreasonable thresholds" that would prevent sustainable business practice.
"We have consistently sought clarity, greater consistency and empathy from the Government on just how difficult it is to manage a farm landscape in the context of constantly changing environmental laws," he said.
"The land is farmers' lifeblood and farmers are extremely concerned about the reforms and whether they will be detrimental to agriculture.
"We need to get the balance right to achieve positive outcomes for nature, but also for farmers."
Mr Jochinke added that the existing Environmental Protection Biosecurity Conservation Act was already confusing, difficult to manage on-farm and often conflicted with state-based legislation.
The government spokesperson pointed out that the NFF had been seeking reform of the Act for several years and "we must not squander this opportunity for overdue reform."
"We're working methodically on sensible updates to national environment law, so the system works better for both business and nature - something the Liberals promised, but never delivered," she said.
"Our goal with these reforms is to reduce duplication, not increase it, to provide more certainty for industry, including farmers, while protecting the environment.
"We've said from the beginning consultation will occur on a rolling basis so we can get the detail right, and that will continue."
In relation to the reforms, the NFF said it wants the EPA to be a statutory office holder only and not an entire agency.
It also wants ministerial call-in powers to be "sensible and equitable" and for the proposed Environment Information Australia to collect and publish information "without compromising landholder privacy."
