Quality 4000 head cattle opportunity on the Landsborough Highway

The 30,400 hectare (75,120 acre) Hereward and Bude aggregation is ideally suited as a breeding, backgrounding or fattening operation.
Located 66km north west of Longreach with double frontage to the Landsborough Highway, the aggregation has been running more than 4000 mixed cattle.
Hereward is a 21,016ha (51,930 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease, while Bude is 9385ha (23,191 acres) of freehold country.
Both properties feature open downs country growing Mitchell, Flinders, and buffel grasses and an abundance of herbages in season.
Bude also benefits from flood out channels from the Darr River and Ten Mile Creek.
Hereward has a bore that supplies seven tanks and 11 troughs. There are also five dams and seasonal water holes along the Dog Hole, Bullock and Rimbanda creek systems.
Bude has a lagoon located near the homestead, which is pumped into a dam that supplies troughs across the property. There are also eight dams and holes in the Darr River and Ten Mile Creek systems.
Bude also has access to the Hereward bore.
Hereward is divided into 11 main paddocks and five holding paddocks with laneways servicing the cattle yards. There is 18km of new exclusion fencing on the eastern boundary.
Bude has eight main paddocks, four holding paddocks and equipped steel yards. There is about 15km of exclusion fencing.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, storage sheds, a hay shed, an eight stand shearing shed with yards, a floodlit horse arena, and horse yards.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Hereward homestead has been almost fully renovated. There is also a two bedroom cottage.
Bude's three bedroom, two bathroom homestead has also been renovated internally and set in an established garden.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, workshop, sheep yards and a shearing shed.
Expressions of interest close on May 9.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, and Bill Seeney, 0427 580 301, Ray White Rural.
