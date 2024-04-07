Price of $3500 per acre set for Mid North land for sale

A price of $3500 per acre has been suggested for two blocks of farm land at Mount Bryan, north of Burra.
Agents say "a highly motivated vendor" has listed "outstanding value" for the Mid North farmland.
Average annual rainfall in the district is around 445mm.
The largest of blocks offered for sale, Beckwiths, now has a price tag of $1.3 million.
Beckwiths takes in 151 hectares (373 acres) which takes the price to $3500 per acre.
The second block, Richards, is 104ha (257 acres), and now had a price of $900,000 for the same per acre price of $3500.
Agents from Ray White Rural South Australia said the Mount Bryan farmland presented "a fantastic opportunity" for both local and out of district farming businesses looking to expand their farming operations.
They said the land was in a well regarded area for its suitability to both cropping and livestock options.
Offers have been invited for the farmland as a whole across 255ha (630 acres) or as two non-contingent lots.
The land is located next to Barrier Highway between Mount Bryan and Hallett.
The blocks offer fertile soils which agents say are suited to flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock options.
The land is mostly arable suited to continuous cropping program, agents said.
The fencing is generally considered to be sound, stock proof condition.
For more information contact the agents Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
