Price of $3500 per acre set for Mid North land for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 7 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

A price of $3500 per acre has been suggested for two blocks of farm land at Mount Bryan, north of Burra.

