Pasture focus key to successful move for Victorian dairy farmers

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated April 5 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Terry and Shannon Blasche on their farm in south-west Victoria. Picture supplied by WestVic Dairy
A focus on improving pastures was one of the keys to a northern NSW dairy farming family's successful move to south-west Victoria.

