How to develop and use a geneflow model to manage your dairy farm

Once you're happy with the base model, you can then copy and paste it into a new tab and start building in the components that match the new scenario you're considering. This might include increasing the average BPI of incoming heifers if you're using genomic selection or tweaking the heifer calf ratio for sexed semen. It's generally a good idea to consider a risk premium as well - how much more profit would you need to balance out the risk of failure? How high do you think that risk is? And how much more profit is needed, considering the challenges of adopting a new management practice?