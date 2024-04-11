Farm Online
Methane tax a matter of when, not if, for all livestock producers, say Kiwis

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 11 2024 - 10:00am
Sheep, beef and dairy farmer Dean Rabbidge, Rabbidge Farms at Wyndham on the South Island of New Zealand. Picture Shan Goodwin.
New Zealand's moves to be the first in the world to tax farmers for the methane produced by their sheep and cattle has been watered down under the new conservative government but producers are still preparing for 'when', not 'if'.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

