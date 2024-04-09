Yengola offers a serene lifestyle handy to a major regional centre

Yengola is an impressive 185 hectare (456 acre) lifestyle property located 15 minutes drive south of Dubbo.
With 90 per cent arable rich red loam soils, the property provides ample opportunities to run cattle or grow crops.
Water is supplied from three dams, four tanks, and a double frontage to the tranquil Hyandra Creek.
Quality infrastructure includes heavy-duty steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and loading ramp, a large machinery shed/workshop, and a two-car garage.
The charming three bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer home was built in 1989 and is set in expansive lawns and low-maintenance gardens.
The air-conditioned home with a northerly aspect has two living areas, an office space and a separate studio.
There is also a 29 panel solar system, double glazed windows and doors, a wood heater, and a wrap-around paved verandah.
Yengola will be auctioned by Ray White Richardson & Sinclair in Dubbo on May 1.
Contact Frank Power at 0427 454 392, Ray White Richardson & Sinclair.
