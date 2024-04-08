Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Big genetic gains revealed in dairy herds embracing new breeding tools

April 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Bill Cochrane, Craigielea Jerseys, Bamawm, Victoria have bred the equal top Jersey cow, Craigielea Vicky 6151 VG 87 in DataGene's April release of the Australian Breeding Values (ABVs). Picture supplied by DataGene
Andrew and Bill Cochrane, Craigielea Jerseys, Bamawm, Victoria have bred the equal top Jersey cow, Craigielea Vicky 6151 VG 87 in DataGene's April release of the Australian Breeding Values (ABVs). Picture supplied by DataGene

Some Australian dairy farmers have made genetic gains of more than 200 per cent in recent years thanks to industry tools such as the genomic testing, the Balanced Performance Index, Good Bulls and sexed semen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.