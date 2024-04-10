Spring peak in La Nina is possible

Based on this, it suggests a wetter than average April, May and June period is possible (simply due to the warm ocean temperatures which tend to be favourable for increased rainfall during this time). Above average rainfall may then be a trend looking further into late winter/early spring but both August and September are often fairly dry months in Queensland, NSW and northern Victoria, so it only takes a small increase in rainfall to result in above average rainfall to develop. A key factor to this will be the above average SSTs off the NSW coastline being maintained.