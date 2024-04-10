Farm Online
Spring peak in La Nina is possible

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 11 2024 - 9:00am
The El Nino patterns in the Pacific Ocean have continued to weaken in the past week and while the index used by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology keeps the Pacific Ocean in an El Nino, the sea surface temperature patterns are closer to neutral because both the eastern and western Pacific Ocean are about 2-3 degrees above average. It has been warmer SSTs over the western Pacific that has fuelled rain events in past months in eastern and north east Australia.

