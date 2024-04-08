Farm Online
Taste for burgers in the US underpins boom in Aussie beef exports

By Shan Goodwin
April 8 2024 - 3:00pm
The United States has taken over as Australia's largest beef customer, in a sign of the much-touted potential to come out of the big burger-eating nation this year.
America's enormous taste for burgers is underpinning a pronounced spike in Australian beef exports this year, as pattie makers go looking for the mince needed to fill the gap in United State's cattle turn-off.

